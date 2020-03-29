Plane going to Japan bursts into flames at NAIA runway

MANILA, Philippines — A Lion Air aircraft exploded and caught fire in the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday night.

WATCH: An aircraft reportedly carrying medical supplies caught on fire while it was about to take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) around 8 p.m. According to BFP, fire was already out at 9:02 p.m. @inquirerdotnet (Sourced video) pic.twitter.com/8w38t1qVTi — Dexter Cabalza (@dexcabalzaINQ) March 29, 2020

The flight was on its way to Haneda, Japan, it was carrying a Canadian patient, according to a report of DZRH.