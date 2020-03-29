outbrain

Plane going to Japan bursts into flames at NAIA runway

By: Katrina Hallare - Inquirer.net - Inquirer.net | March 29,2020 - 09:46 PM

MANILA, Philippines — A Lion Air aircraft exploded and caught fire in the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday night.

The flight was on its way to Haneda, Japan, it was carrying a Canadian patient, according to a report of DZRH.

 

