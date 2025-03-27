Consolacion candidates sign peace covenant

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A day before the official start of the local campaign period, candidates for the upcoming May elections in Consolacion town, Cebu, participated in a Unity Walk and Peace Covenant Signing on Thursday, March 27.

The event was held at the municipal gymnasium, where the candidates pledged to uphold a peaceful, orderly, honest, and credible election.

At least four political parties and several independent candidates are vying for positions in Consolacion, including councilor seats.

“We always pray for a peaceful election. This is not my first time participating in the electoral process, but I always trust everything to the Lord. Dinhi sa Consolacion, wala gyud na nahitabo nga adunay dili maayo,” said incumbent Mayor Teresa “Nene” Alegado, who is seeking re-election under the Lakas party. (We always pray for a peaceful election. This is not my first time participating in the electoral process, but I always trust everything to the Lord. Here in Consolacion, nothing bad has ever happened)

“Ang significance gyud ani’ng peace covenant is the unity of all the candidates. We manifest that we will exercise a fair and honest election, free of violence,” said Blessilda “Bingol” Villo, a mayoral candidate from PDP-Laban. (The true significance of this peace covenant is the unity of all the candidates. We affirm our commitment to holding a fair and honest election, free from violence.)

“Amoa gyud gipaningkamutan nga bisag pagpangdaut, amoa gyud gilikayan,” said mayoral candidate Raul Isoto from the Promdi party. (We have truly made an effort to avoid engaging in any form of mudslinging.)

“Sa among Team Uswag, mao gyud na among giampo—dili ta mangdaut sa atoang isig ka tawo. Positive lang ta,” said mayoral candidate Mike Mercado, representing the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. (In Team Uswag, that is truly our prayer—to not speak ill of others. We choose to stay positive.)

Before the signing, a Holy Mass was held at San Narciso Parish, followed by a Unity Walk leading participants to the municipal gymnasium.

The event was organized by the Consolacion Municipal Police Station in coordination with the local Commission on Elections (Comelec) office.

“May this event serve as a reminder that true leadership is not measured solely by victory, but by honor, responsibility, and a commitment to the democratic principles we all aspire to uphold,” said Police Lieutenant Colonel Eunil Avergonzado, Consolacion’s Chief of Police.

As the event concluded, Comelec-Consolacion Election Officer Ferdinand Hortelano reminded candidates to ensure that their campaign materials are posted only in designated areas. He urged them to remove any materials placed in prohibited locations before the campaign officially begins.

“Kay kung kami na ang Committee on Baklas makaremove kay wala nila gikuha, mo-show cause order mi nila. Refusal to remove, then ang law department na ang bahala,” said Hortelano. (If we, as the Committee on Baklas, remove the materials because they failed to do so, we will issue a show cause order. If they refuse to comply, the law department will take over.

