Dinoy applauds Rosano’s impact on NU despite bittersweet UAAP rookie season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Zaydhen Rosano’s rookie year in the UAAP ended on a bittersweet note, but her former coach, Darwin Dinoy, remains immensely proud of her journey.

The Cebuana standout, who was a strong contender for the UAAP Season 87 Girls’ Basketball Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, fell short of securing a spot in the Mythical Five after being disqualified due to a disqualifying foul during an elimination-round match against the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

To make matters worse, her team, the National University (NU) Lady Bullpups, succumbed to UST in the finals.

Yet, despite the heartbreak, Dinoy’s pride in Rosano remains unwavering.

“I’m very happy because she showed respect not only to the team but also to the school. What’s important is that she performed very well for NU,” said Dinoy, who discovered Rosano when she was still trying out for volleyball.

Rosano’s journey from a volleyball hopeful to a basketball sensation is a testament to her determination. Dinoy recalled how he encouraged her to shift her focus to basketball, believing that her height and natural athleticism would make her a formidable force on the court.

“I advised her that her height would be a bigger advantage in basketball than in volleyball. She listened, and after just three months, we saw tremendous improvement. It’s like her basketball skills were inborn, probably influenced by her siblings,” Dinoy shared.

Rosano is the younger sister of well-known Cebuano cagers Zareygel of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and commercial player Zaoinyl.

Under Dinoy’s mentorship, Rosano blossomed into a dominant scorer, playing a crucial role in leading Abellana National School (ANS) to back-to-back Batang Pilipinas Basketball League (BPBL) titles and a silver medal finish in the Palarong Pambansa.

Before committing to NU, Rosano demonstrated utmost respect for her ANS family by seeking permission from her coaches and teammates—an act that further endeared her to those who believed in her.

“Rosano was always disciplined and determined to achieve her goal of earning a college scholarship. She was supposed to study here in Cebu, not in Manila,” Dinoy revealed.

Though her first UAAP season ended in heartbreak, Rosano’s stellar performance cannot be overlooked. Before her disqualification, she accumulated an impressive 113.0 statistical points (SPs), averaging 18.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 8.0 steals per game—numbers that placed her among the league’s elite.

Dinoy remains confident that Rosano will bounce back stronger and continue to make waves for the NU Lady Bullpups in the coming seasons.

“She adapted faster than I expected despite the different system and environment at NU. I didn’t expect her to have such an immediate impact,” he said.

As Rosano’s journey continues, Dinoy imparted one final piece of advice to his former ward:

“Stay humble. Keeping your feet on the ground is key. Without humility, the path to greatness can easily be derailed,” Dinoy concluded.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP