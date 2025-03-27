Toledo Xignex Trojans dominate Iloilo, Camarines in PCAP All-Filipino Conference

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Toledo Xignex Trojans maintained their dominant form in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) All-Filipino Conference, securing two commanding victories on Thursday, March 26.

Spearheading the Trojans’ impressive performance was newly acquired Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua, who delivered a flawless outing in their 17-4 rout of the Iloilo Kisela Knights. The Trojans followed it up with another masterclass, dismantling the Camarines Soaring Eagles 17.5-3.5 in their second match of the day.

With these back-to-back wins, along with their opening-game triumph, the Trojans now sit atop the South Division standings with a spotless 3-0 (win-loss) record and an accumulated 54.5 points.

The Bacolod Blitzers, also unbeaten at 3-0, trail behind with 45 points, while Camarines occupies third place with a 2-1 slate.

In their clash against Iloilo, GM Paragua dominated Erol Parondo on Board 1, winning both the blitz and rapid matches. Joining Paragua with perfect games were International Master (IM) Joel Banawa and IM Joel Pimentel, who swept their respective assignments against Hubert Canto and Horizon Villanueva.

Against Camarines, FIDE Master (FM) Ellan Asuela had a closely contested duel with Chin Lim on Board 1, resulting in a draw in both the blitz and rapid rounds.

However, the rest of the Trojans delivered crucial wins. Women’s FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Barlo Nadera, and IM Kim Steven Yap swept their matches against Virgnie Ruaya and former Trojan Angelo Young. IM Yap also dispatched Coellier Graspela and Marco Balane in two separate matches, sealing the dominant win for Toledo.

Meanwhile, in the North Division, the AQ Prime Cavite Spartans and former PCAP champions San Juan Predators share the top spot with identical 3-0 records.

