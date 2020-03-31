ECQ pass counterfeiters to face criminal raps, forfeit pass privileges

CEBU CITY, Philippines — People who illegally reproduce the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) passes in Cebu City will bear the brunt of the law.

City administrator Lawyer Floro Casas, Jr., said the city government will go after those arrested for attempting to reproduce the quarantine passes.

“Violation sa use sa pass subjects the violator to the forfeiture sa iyahang pass. Magsubject pa gyod na sa violators sa criminal charges,” said Casas.

(Violation of the use of the passes subject the violator to the forfeiture of his or her pass. This would also subject the violator to criminal charges.)

Charges of counterfeiting government documents and violation of the mayor’s executive order on the use of the ECQ pass will be filed against the two individuals caught on Monday night, March 30, 2020, with counterfeit ECQ passes.

Casas said that genuine passes are made of thick card materials with full-blown colors while photocopied versions are faded and made of ordinary paper.

He said if the law enforcers have any doubt on the authenticity of the cards, they can ask for another identification card (ID) to verify the identity of the user.

“Sa katong nadakpan, Mayor (Edgardo) Labella already said we will use the full force of the law on them. Labi gyod sa katong mga namaligya og passes, (especially those who are selling passes) we will not allow them to profit from the crisis,” said Casas.

The city government urges those who were already issued their own ECQ passes to register their codes to the website, PassAp.ph. If they lose their ECQ cards, they can use the digital version of the card from the website and show it to law enforcers.

Casas said there is no need to reproduce the card for “backup” because the digital version can be accepted generally. Also, the purpose of the limited number of passes is to ensure that there will also be fewer people going out on the street.

“It defeats the purpose kung daghan kaayog passes. Ang purpose sa pag issue sa pass is to limit the number sa tawo sa dalan. If limitado ra ang numer sa tawo sa daan, malimit sad ang spread sa virus,” said Casas.

(It defeats the purpose if there are many passes. The purpose of the pass is to limit the number of people on the street. If there are fewer people, the spread of the virus will be limited.)

Casas likewise urged the public to simply cooperate with the protocols so that the virus can be contained faster and life can return to normal sooner.

“Agwanta lang sa ta. (Let us be patient),” he said. /rcg