Capitol readies P376M as aid to LGUs during ECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government will disburse a total of P376 million of financial assistance for the local government units amid the implementation of the province-wide enhanced community quarantine.

The amount is allocated equitably to the province’s 44 towns and seven component cities based on their population and income classification.

According to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, the equitable distribution of financial assistance recognizes that there are poorer LGUs that have less internal revenue allotment (IRA) compared to the rest and need more financial assistance.

First to third income class cities will receive an allocation equivalent to P50 per Capita while fourth to sixth income class cities will receive P100 per Capita.

For towns and municipalities, first-class municipalities will receive P100 per person; P150 per person for second and third-class municipalities; and P200 per person for the fourth and fifth class municipalities.

Garcia said the amount will be sourced from the province’s fund for assistance to LGUs. The governor added that the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) has also prepared a list of the items that the LGUs can purchase from the cash assistance.

These include food supplies that will be distributed to families whose livelihood have been affected by the enhanced community quarantine and COVID-19. /rcg