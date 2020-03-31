Derby aficionado in Davao City tests positive of COVID-19

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines – Two persons who participated in a derby in Davao City are now confined at the Northern Mindanao Medical Center.

According to documents from the Department of Health Region 10 (DOH-10), and obtained by the media, one of them tested positive of the COVID-19 while the other person tested negative.

The DOH documents which were shared during the daily press conference of Mayor Oscar Moreno, said that one of the patients, PUI-A-50, who tested positive of COVID-19 was a 67-year-old male from Tubod, Lanao del Norte.

The Kapatagan Provincial Hospital referred PUI-A-50 to the NMMC.

Another suspected participant of the Davao derby, tagged as PUI-A-48, is a 71-year-old male and a resident of Xavier Heights, Balulang. He tested negative of the pneumonia-inducing virus.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte has ordered an intensive contact tracing of all of those who attended the cockfight derby at the New Matina Davao Galleria in Davao City last March 6-13.

A 38-year-old male, one of the hundreds who attended the derby was also tested positive of the COVID-19.

The confirmation that PUI-A-50 tested positive triggered a lockdown of his village in Barangay Malingao, Tubod town, Lanao del Norte. /rcg