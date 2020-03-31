BREAKING: Bongbong Marcos tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has been tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his lawyer confirmed Tuesday.

His spokesman, Atty. Victor Rodriguez, said that Marcos’ condition is improving.

His test results were released by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine last Saturday, March 28.

“Gumaganda na ang kondisyong pangkalusugan ni dating Sen. Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr. makaraang ihayag sa resulta ng clinical test na isinagawa ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM) na siya’y positibo sa CoVid19,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

(The former senator’s health is improving after he tested positive for COVID-19).

