No report of viral infections among national athletes, coaches

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) announced on Wednesday that it has not received any report of national athletes exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, three weeks into the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) imposed on Luzon in an attempt to contain the global pandemic.

“As of this moment, we don’t have any report of COVID-19 infections among athletes and coaches,’’ PSC Chair William Ramirez said.

The PSC hasn’t tested any of its national athletes or coaches, but it has been monitoring the safety and health of over a thousand athletes from at least 50 sports even before the ECQ was implemented.

“All athletes are safe and are observing strict home quarantine protocol,’’ said Ramirez, who added that none of the national athletes were currently exhibiting symptoms caused by the virus.

Majority of the national athletes used to stay at dormitories provided for by the PSC at PhilSports in Pasig City and Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

They were told to go home before President Duterte declared the Metro Manila-wide ECQ on March 12, with only 30 athletes and coaches staying at PhilSports.

National sports associations (NSAs) have been helping the PSC with the monitoring by keeping tabs on their athletes on a daily basis.

The NSAs likewise submitted a regular report on the status of their athletes and coaches, which the PSC has been using as a basis to continue disbursing the monthly allowances of the national pool.