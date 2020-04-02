COVID-19 cases in C. Visayas now at 34; 4 recoveries and no mortality reported

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH -7) logged one new confirmed case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) at the same time, reporting four new recoveries.

In its latest COVID-19 bulletin, the DOH – 7 stated that the total confirmed cases in the region are now at 34 while adding that there’s no new mortality recorded.

The new case, they said, was a 42-years-old male under ‘strict home quarantine’ in Cebu City.

With this development, the number of individuals infected with COVID-19 from Cebu City is now at 22.

The DOH -7 also announced four new recoveries — two of which are from Cebu City with one each from Mandaue City, and Cebu province.

This brings the total number of recovered patients in Central Visayas at seven which prompted DOH – 7 to ‘hope that COVID-19 is manageable’.

However, the agency again reminded the public to not to let their guard down just yet.

“The slow increase in the detected positive cases of COVID-19 should not be taken as a sign of success of our containment measures. It is still too early to see its impact,” the bulletin stated.

“However, the increasing number of confirmed patients that have now recovered gives us hope that COVID-19 is manageable. The hospitals in the region have proven that with support and prayers little victories can happen,” it added.

Those who recently recovered from the disease included the first person confirmed to have contracted the disease in Cebu — a 56-year-old male admitted in a private hospital in Mandaue City.

The DOH’s central office reported that he tested positive of COVID-19 last March 18.

The youngest COVID-19 patient in Central Visayas, a 27-year-old female from Cordova town, has also recovered from the disease.

A 42-year-old female, and a 64-year-old female are the latest recoveries from Cebu City.

All four new recoveries were also discharged from their respective hospitals.

The DOH – 7 also reiterated the importance of practicing social distancing, frequent handwashing, and keeping a healthy lifestyle if it meant curbing the spread of COVID-19, which had infected 2,633 individuals nationwide.

“We are not helpless in this event… and to keep depression away, let us not forget to be physically and mentally fit by doing physical exercises indoors and connecting with family and friends online or through call,” they added. /dbs