122nd commemoration of The Battle of Tres de Abril: Uncelebrated but unforgotten

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Battle of Tres de Abril is one of the iconic historical events in Cebu that contributed in the revolution of the Filipinos against Spanish oppressors 122 years ago.

Cebuano lives were lost in what is now called Tres De Abril Street on April 3, 1898, as they attempted to overthrow the Spanish hold of the Ciudad de Sugbo at Fort San Pedro.

This infamous story made a hero out of Leon Kilat, a man shrouded in mystery because of his “superpowers.”

But there are still many stories surrounding the battle that may have been left out of history classes.

Read: Cebuanos commemorate 121st anniversary of Battle of Tres de Abril

Here are at least five interesting facts related to the Battle of Tres De Abril to ponder on while we continue to stay at home while Cebu remains under enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 crisis:

1. Leon Kilat was not a Cebuano

Leon Kilat got his name for being as “fast as lightning” in the battlefield. But his real name is actually “Pantaleon Villegas,” a native of Bacong, Negros Oriental.

He worked in Cebu years before he joined the Katipuneros in a German-owned pharmacy. He then joined a circus to go to Manila and worked as an equestrian. It was in Manila that he was recruited by the Kataas-taasang, Kagalang-kagalang, Katipunan ng mga Anak ng Bayan (KKK), a Philippine revolutionary society founded by anti-Spanish colonialism Filipinos in Manila in 1892.

Leon Kilat was highly religious and believed in the powers of a talisman. It was believed that no bullet could touch or hurt him, making him formidable to the Spanish guns.

2. The revolution was done on a Palm Sunday, five days earlier than planned

The infamous Tres de Abril battle was hurriedly done as Kilat originally planned to storm the Fort San Pedro on April 6, Good Friday.

However, one of the residents in Pueblo San Nicolas accidentally revealed the plans in confession, prompting the friar to inform the Spanish authorities.

In a last ditch attempt to surprise the Spaniards, Kilat and his Cebuano warriors took arms on April 3.

3. The revolution was successful for three days but…

The Cebuano revolutionaries succeeded in taking over Fort San Pedro thanks to the careful planning of Leon Kilat.

The fighters carefully timed their attack, hiding from gun sight during the firing and attacked while the Spaniards reloaded.

They successfully placed Fort San Pedro under seige of three days, something the entire ciudad rejoiced.

However, four days later on April 7, the Spanish armada arrived from Manila onboard Don Juan de Austria providing additional supplies to hungry Spanish troops in Fort San Pedro.

Leon Kilat and his men were drive out of Ciudad de Sugbo.

4. Leon Kilat died under the hands of Cebuanos

Leon Kilat died on April 8, merely five days after the Battle of Tres de Abril. Kilat and his men fled to Pueblo Carcar, where he was “warmly” welcomed by the residents.

Unknowingly, the people of Carcar were loyal to the Spaniards. On the night of April 8, Leon Kilat was murdered to prematurely end the revolution. He died under the swords of Cebuanos.

5. The revolution did not die with Leon Kilat

The revolution against the Spaniards in Cebu did not die with Leon Kilat on April 8. His men led by Cebuano General Arcadio Maxilom took over the revolution and managed to capture the pueblos of Toledo and Balamban.

Although the Battle of Tres de Abril did not push away the Spaniards in one single time, it helped sow the spirit of the revolution among the Cebuanos.

The Battle of Tres De Abril is a reminder of how the Cebuanos helped fight for the freedom of the country.

Today, Cebuanos may not be able to celebrate the battle at its marker in Barangay Labangon in Cebu City due to the enhanced community quarantine, but every Cebuano should take time to remember the heroes of the Battle of Tres de Abril. /bmjo