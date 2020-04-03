Activities to do with the elderly during ECQ

Many older adults are now more likely to be staying at home to keep themselves safe during this time of the virus outbreak.

Because of that, activities and hobbies that they used to enjoy outside of their homes might now seem risky for them to do.

Staying at home doesn’t mean that it’s the end of the good times though. There are other ways to have fun, boost their mood, and stay engaged in the world without having to go outside of the house.

To help you find things that will help the elderly not only avoid stress but also to help them reconnect with the family, here is a list of fun activities you can do with the elderly at home.

Learn a new game

Board games, card games, word games, online games – there are a lot to choose from and most can be played in groups, one-on-one, and solo. Pick something that you both enjoy. Who knows? Maybe your Lola or Lolo can play Mobile Legends better than you.

Not only is this a fun way to spend leisure time, but it also gives you something to do if you need some catching-up time.

Cooking or baking

Activities like cooking and baking don’t require one to leave the house. Not only that, you can also eat your fill. So what you can do is to focus on new recipes, techniques or ingredients. Or, if you come from a family of good cooks or bakers, consider dusting off your old favorite dishes and recipes— nostalgia and togetherness can be powerful medicine.

Get creative

Getting in touch with their creative side is another fun way for seniors to spend time.

Drawing, coloring, painting, and sculpture are all fun and wonderful ways to be creative. You can also encourage them to try and create scrapbooks, organize family photo albums, or make a family recipe book.

As a plus, being creative also comes with health benefits.

According to research, creative activities can help people who are battling chronic illness to decrease negative emotions and increase positive ones, reduce stress and anxiety, and improve medical outcomes.

Watch a TV show or movie

Watching TV all day, every day isn’t a healthy pastime, but a movie or a couple of TV shows can be an enjoyable part of the day or week for the elderly.

Ask them what they’d like to see – perhaps there are older movies or TV shows they’d love to watch again. Or, maybe there are current shows you know they’d love to see. No matter what you watch, it’s still a great way to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

Reminisce over old photos

Looking over old photos or videos is a great way to spend time together and strengthen your bond. You never know what stories or memories your Lolo or Lola will be inspired to share so make sure to lend them your ears. Photos are also great conversation starters.

You could even work on creating a family tree or family history. Tracing your family’s roots, even just a few generations back, can be a challenging experience but it’s definitely worth the effort. And it’s something that’s both fun and meaningful!

Pamper them

Never underestimate the power of touch. A massage, pedicure, manicure, or simply rubbing lotion on your loved one’s hands or legs can help both of you connect and relax at the same time. /rcg