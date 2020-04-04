TCPI donates relief goods, face masks to Cebu provincial government

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A Cebu-based cement manufacturer donated 1,000 packs of relief goods for Cebu province residents who were affected by the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.

Taiheiyo Cement Philippines, Inc. (TCPI) turned over the donation to Governor Gwendolyn Garcia on Thursday, April 2, 2020, together with 1,000 face masks from Taiheiyo Cement Corporation (TCC) of Japan for Cebu’s health care frontliners.

Garcia received the donation from TCPI CEO and President Kazuhiko Ichizawa and Vanessa Bongcawil, the lead person for general community affairs.

“This was our way to immediately heed the call of Gov. Garcia for the private sector to help the province alleviate the effects of the Cebuanos’ fight to contain COViD-19,” Ichizawa said.

Each pack of relief goods contained five kilos of rice, assorted canned goods, and noodles.

The company first donated 10 sacks of 50-kilogram rice to its host town, San Fernando, on March 19. It made an additional donation of 50 more sacks which Mayor Lakambini Reluya received on March 31. / dcb