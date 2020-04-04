Man, 61, dies of cardiac arrest while waiting for turn to enter Cebu City Jail to visit son

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Alven Marie A. Timtim and Paul Lauro - Reporter and Correspondent/CDN Digital | April 04,2020 - 11:19 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A 61-year-old man was supposed to visit his son, who is now detained at the Cebu City Jail in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City, to bring him food.

But Osias Dairo collapsed and died while waiting in line for his turn to enter the jail premise at around 7 a.m. today, April 4, 2020.

Dairo, a resident of Barangay Tejero, died of cardiac arrest, said Police Captain Janelito Marquez, chief of the Guadalupe Police Station.

Marquez said that Dairo was already dead when medical personnel arrived in the area.

“Kalit lang daw na tumba ang tawo. Pag abot sa mga medical personnel wala naman nag ginhawa,” Marquez said.

(He (Dairo) suddenly fell down on the ground and when medical personnel arrived, he was no longer breathing.)

Tito Dairo told the police that his older brother was suffering from hypertension and asthma and was taking maintenance drugs for his illness.

He said that his brother would always visit his son at the city jail on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the jail’s visitation schedules.

Dairo’s body was already brought to a funeral parlor in Cebu City. / dcb