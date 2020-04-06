COVID-19 cases in PH now at 3,660; death toll at 163

MANILA, Philippines — Four hundred and fourteen more individuals have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

This brought the total of confirmed cases in the country to 3,660 as of Monday.

The DOH also recorded 11 more fatalities related to COVID-19, raising the total to 163.

However, nine more COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 73.

According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus board, over 1.2 million people in 180 countries are infected with the disease, while 69,514 have been killed by the dreaded virus.

The United States of America remains to be the country with the most number of COVID-19 cases, with 337,638 followed by Spain with 131,646 cases.

The Philippines is second among the Southeast Asian region to record the most number of COVID-19 cases, closely following Malaysia, which has 3,662 positive cases .

