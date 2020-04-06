Doctor in Cebu City recovers from COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A physician here is among the patients who recently recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dr. Estrella Huang, an internal medicine specialist from the Cebu Doctors’ Hospital, is set to be discharged on Monday, April 6, 2020, after recovering from the infection.

Dr. Potenciano “Yong” Larrazabal III, president of Cebu Doctors’ Group Hospital, made this announcement in a post on his official Facebook account on Monday.

Larrazabal, in his post, said Huang, who is 69 years old, is the first-ever COVID-19 patient admitted in Cebu Doctors’ Hospital in Cebu City who won against COVID-19 after she tested negative of the virus.

“After more than 2 weeks in our C-Isolation Unit, (Dr. Huang) will be discharged today,” said Larrazabal.

Photos and videos of hospital workers greeting Huang as she was escorted outside the health facility also went viral, generating over 2,000 shares on Facebook.

Larrazabal added that Huang happened to be one of their medical practitioners for over 30 years, and happened to teach in Cebu Doctors’ University’s College of Medicine.

“A week and a half ago, her condition was going downhill, getting worse daily, and all our staff were worried and we’re monitoring her condition since she has been practicing with us for the past 30 plus years,” Larrazabal said.

“She also taught in Cebu Doctors’ University College of Medicine and most of our younger practitioners were under her. Praise be to God for this,” he added.

Larrazabal also said this development boosted the mood and morale of their health workers who are among those fighting COVID-19 at the frontlines.

In Cebu, there are 30 confirmed cases, and six deaths related to COVID-19 as of Sunday, April 5, 2020.

The number of recoveries or those who are already cleared from the virus now stands at eight. /bmjo