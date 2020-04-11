LOOK: Unusual scenes of ’empty’ Lapu-Lapu streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Marcelo Fernan bridge used to be a very busy bridge connecting mainland Cebu to Lapu-Lapu City.

Now, it is like a ghost bridge straight out of a movie scene.

This is what Quinneth Leken, 23, a seafarer, captured with his drone on the night of April 4, 2020, when he went out to take some night shots around Lapu-Lapu City.

“The reason behind those shoots is to let everybody know that we Oponganons follow and obey what the authorities have ordered,” he said.

Lapu-Lapu was placed under state of enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus crisis last March 29, 2020.

Leken was buying some necessities that night in a convenience store and noticed the absence of people and cars on some of the busy streets in Lapu-Lapu. This made him decide to take some photos to share online.

The images he captured were something unusual for many because at around 6 p.m, these streets or places are usually the ones filled with cars and people.

The photos, which he uploaded on the same night, have already garnered 5,200 shares and 1,600 reactions as of the morning of April 7, 2020.

Leken added that it only took him about an hour to do all the shots as he quickly returned home in Sangi, Lapu-Lapu just in time before the curfew due to the ECQ started.

Here are the photos taken by Leken: