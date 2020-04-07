Cebu Cathedral’s Siete Palabras to be streamed online

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral will broadcast live the traditional Siete Palabras or Seven Last Words on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

In an announcement posted on their Facebook Page, the Cathedral revealed that the Siete Palabras will go on through radio, television, and online live broadcasts.

The Siete Palabras is a yearly tradition on Good Friday where Catholics commemorate the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ during his passion and death.

Parishes traditionally invite speakers to share their testimonies that manifest at least one of the Seven Last Words.

This has been broadcasted on radio and television for years and is one of the Church activities people attend to leading to the 3 p.m. Passion of Christ Mass.

This year, with Cebu under enhanced community quarantine, the Archdiocese of Cebu will strictly comply with the social distancing protocol.

This means that the Siete Palabras will go on without a live audience at the Cathedral, but with a bigger broadcast audience online.

This year’s speakers include Fr. Roberto Ebisa, the president of the Kapisanan ng mga Broadkaster sa Pilipinas (KPB) Cebu Chapter, and Pastor Joe Steven Berdin for the first of the seven last words.

Other speakers include Bernedita Gucor, Sister Mildred Soldevilla, Venerva Amil, Atty. Rose Liza Osorio, Humaida Jumalon, Sister Maria Gina Gorre, Shanadz Burga, and the Samaco Family.

Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones would end the Siete Palabras with his own testimony. This would be the first Holy Week the bishop would be celebrating in the Archdiocese of Cebu since he was assigned there in 2019.

Finally, Archbishop Jose Palma would end the religious activity with a closing statement and a blessing before presiding over the Eucharistic Celebration for the Passion of Christ at 3 p.m.

The online Siete Palabras will also be broadcasted at the CDN Digital page from 12 nn to 3 p.m. /rcg