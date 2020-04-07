CCPO chief to illegal gamblers: Either you will be arrested or die of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite the implementation of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) to address the threat of COVID-19, illegal gambling and cockfighting activities continue to flourish with arrested individuals only worsening the congestion of the city’s detention facilities.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Police Colonel Hector Grijaldo Jr., revealed that among those arrested violating the curfew and ECQ were cockfighting aficionados.

Grijaldo said he is now appealing to the public who are involved in this activity to stop and just stay home so as not to risk their lives.

“Daghan pagyud tag nadakpan sa gambling, sa sabong,” said Grijaldo.

In the latest count, there are now 226 arrested persons for illegal gambling.

The recent arrest on Monday, April 6, 2020, netted seven persons in Barangays Bulacao and Cogon Pardo who were engaged in “tigbakay” or illegal cockfighting.

Grijaldo said that people who ignore the provisions of the ECQ constitute the bulk of their recent arrests.

Given that this kind of activity gathers crowd, Grijaldo said cockfighting is a certified health hazard.

For those who will continue to engage in illegal gambling and cockfighting activities, Grijaldo said he will make sure that these persons will be put behind bars as multiple cases will be filed against them. /rcg