DOLE-7 OKs 5K assistance for CV workers affected by COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-7 has already approved the P5,000 financial assistance for 10,412 workers in Central Visayas affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The assistance is under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

In the Facebook post of Luchel Taniza, information officer of DOLE-7, the total assistance has already amounted to more than P52 million.

Workers from 515 establishments will benefit from the said assistance. The said companies were earlier required to submit an establishment report and payroll of their affected workers.

The agency also plans to release the list of approved companies per province for easier reference.

“As of the moment, we ask for patience and understanding from all of our clients as we are still reconciling all figures and names of establishments in an orderly fashion,” Taniza’s post read.

Said assistance will be distributed through a remittance center, which the agency is closely working with, and which will serve as its service provider.

The CAMP covers workers from private establishments with priority extended to those most affected by the negative impact of COVID-19 in the formal sector, specifically the MSMEs.

Meanwhile, large establishments are encouraged to cover the full wages of employees within the quarantine period, although they can still apply for CAMP. /rcg