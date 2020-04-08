DBTC coach prepares individual training program for players

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Training continues for the football varsity teams of the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

DBTC Greywolves football head coach Glen Ramos has given his varsity teams a training of program that each player can do within the confines of their homes while under enhanced community quarantine due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

“Right now sa akong varsity team like U12 and U17, naa silay workout individual program for maintenance 30 minutes,” said Ramos.

(Right now for my varsity teams like U12 and U17, individual workout programs for maintenance for 30 minutes.)

According to Ramos, the players can follow the training program three times a week or more.

If they have a space in their homes, they can also do ball work, like ball feeling, wall pass, and juggling in slow pace, said Ramos.

If they do not have the space, then they can stick with the strengthening workouts.

To make sure that the players are doing their training, they have to send a video of themselves going through the program.

Ramos said that this way, they can really tell who among the players are diligent and determined.

For the U18 team, Ramos has prepared a different task.

He asked the players to come up with their best player profiles complete with specific details such as techniques, tactical, physical, mental and decision making.

They are to make slides with pictures of the players.

“Ilang kalingawan para dili ma bored ug sige nlang computer,” said Ramos.

(They will be kept busy with this so they will not get bored or always playing games on their computers.)

Coach Ramos said he advised the players to make these activities as their last schedule on days that they won’t have anything to do anymore.

“Dili pressure kung dili ma lingaw sad sila,” said Ramos.

(Not just pressure but for them to also have fun.) /bmjo