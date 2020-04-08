PROBE strictly enforces social distancing in barangay markets

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Prevention, Restoration, Order, Beautification, and Enhancement (PROBE) team is taking a break from its usual clearing operations for the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Instead, they are helping the barangays put order in the privately-managed or barangay-operated markets where the public are still allowed to go to during the ECQ.

Currently, PROBE teams are stationed in Inayawan and Tabada Public Markets to help ensure that social distancing is being observed in these areas.

PROBE chief, Racquel Arce, told CDN Digital that the people still have the tendency to break social distancing protocol when buying goods in the market.

Senior citizens and minors are even seen going outside despite the strict order from Mayor Edgardo Labella that they should remain at home for their safety.

“Gahi gyod og ulo ang mga tawo. Naa gihapoy senior citizen or menor de edad nga magsigeg gawas-gawas. Kami ana papaulion nalang namo ang mga tigulang nya ang mga batan-on among iconfiscate ang ECQ passes,” said Arce.

(The people are hard-headed. There are still senior citizens and minors going outside. We just ask the elders to go home, but for the minors, we confiscate their ECQ passes.)

Minors whose ECQ passes are confiscated will need their parents to get the card back with a promise that they will no longer go out from their homes.

Arce urged the public to follow the social distancing protocol because this was implemented to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As for PROBE, she said they will continue to help the barangays maintain order in their public areas. However, she urged the barangay chiefs to prepare to handle things on their own.

She said the barangays cannot depend on PROBE alone and need to discipline their own residents.

“Daghang barangays pud nagrequest sa among services. Unta ig human namo sa usa ka barangay, macarry on sa mga barangays. (There are many barangays requesting our services. Hopefully, after we are done with a barangay, its officials can carry on what we started),” said Arce.

Arce also reminded the public that they should wear masks when going out. She said that if they don’t wear masks, they will be asked to go home. /rcg