Imee Marcos reveals she’s ‘not on speaking terms’ with Romualdez

ILOILO CITY – Senator Imee Marcos disclosed that she hasn’t been in frequent communication with her cousin, House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

In a press conference here on Wednesday, Feb. 12, the senator said she does greet Romualdez in public functions.

Marcos cites her opposition to Romualdez’s advocacies including an alleged link to a failed People’s Initiative and the 2025 budget as possible reasons for their non-communication.

“I think there’s basic courtesy when I see him in public during bill signings and other public occasions, pero siguro naiinis na yun sa akin, papaano? I did not agree with the People’s Initiative to amend the constitution. I also did not agree with the budget and other issues,” she said.

Marcos’ statement came in response to a question regarding her relationship with the House Speaker in light of the impeachment petition against Vice President Sara Duterte, whom the senator considers a friend.

Marcos said she was uncertain when asked if she would also appear with the PDP-Laban’s senatorial slate after already appearing with the administration’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas official campaign launch in Ilocos Norte.

“I am not certain. May nagsasabi na namamangka ako sa dalawang ilog, naniniguro, manggagamit. Hindi naman siguro. I just really don’t like trouble. You know what, I’m still the sister of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” she said.

