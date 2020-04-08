BREAKING: No new COVID-19 case in Cebu today

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There is no new case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cebu this Holy Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia made this announcement during her regular press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Garcia said the Department of Health in Central Visayas relayed to her that 76 test results for patients has been released by the subnational laboratory of the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center today.

The test results belonging to 30 persons from Cebu province, 34 from Cebu City, 6 from Lapu-Lapu City and 6 from Mandaue City all returned negative.

This means that the COVID-19 statistics in Central Visayas remain at 36, with 19 recoveries and 8 deaths.