COVID-19 crisis could last up to two years, says Duterte

MANILA, Philippines— President Rodrigo Duterte called on the public to not rush in solving the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, saying it could last for two years.

“Kapag hindi naayos itong COVID-19, mapurnada talaga tayong lahat. Huwag ninyong madaliin. Sabihin ko sa inyo, think of COVID-19 sa ganitong sitwasyon: Tatakbo ito ng two years,” Duterte said in an address aired early Thursday.

[If the COVID-19 problem is not fixed, we have all failed. Don’t rush it. Let me tell you, think of COVID-19 in this situation: It could run for two years.]

Duterte said he already saw this coming, claiming he was the first to place a lockdown to combat the virus.

“Ito nakikita ko na noon pa. Itong COVID na ‘to sinsusundan ko talaga. Ako ang pinakaunang lahat naglockdown kasi nasusundan ko na ang storya,” he said.

[I saw this coming long before. I’ve been following this COVID. I’m the first to place a lockdown because I’ve been following the story.]

“Sabi ko nagbabasa naman ako, different sources of knowledge — Facebook, everything, lahat ng what i can get my hands on to study the matter because presidente ako. Dumating nga,” he added.

[I said I’ve been reading about it from different sources of knowledge — Facebook, everything that I can get my hands on to study the matter because I’m the President. And so it came.]

The President then noted the importance of a vaccine to solve the problem, saying the crisis would not end without it.

“COVID, anong sagot? Vaccine. Walang vaccine? COVID stays,” he said.

[COVID, what’s the answer? Vaccine? No vaccine? COVID stays.]

The government has placed the entire Luzon under an enhanced community quarantine until April 30.

The extreme measure suspended public transportation, prohibited mass gatherings, and even ordered the temporary closure of some businesses — excluding hospitals, groceries and drug stores, and other essential establishments.

This is to limit the public’s movement and flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases which has so far reached 3,870, with 182 fatalities and 96 recoveries.

/atm

