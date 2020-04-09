Cebu City teacher prepares ‘virtual graduation’ for students

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A Grade 6 adviser of the Don Carlos A. Gothong Elementary School here surprised her students and their families with a “virtual graduation” video that she posted on social media.

Miriam Saavedra-Termoso, class adviser of Grade 6 Generosity of the school, posted on her Facebook and Youtube accounts on April 7, 2020 a video of a virtual graduation for her class to honor their hard work and sacrifices despite being under quarantine because of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis.

“Few weeks ago they keep on asking me through messenger if we are going to push through with our graduation. But I told them that it’s impossible because of our situation right now which is the ECQ (Enhanced Community Quarantine),” said Termoso.

The teacher said she knew her students felt bad about not having graduation rites.

“So what I did, I gathered all their photos. I searched their FaceBook (accounts) and good thing I was able to get all their photos. I downloaded two songs, Philippine Graduation March and One Day which was supposedly our graduation song. And, also I gathered all the pictures that we had during the school activities this school year,” narrated Termoso.

She then made the video using just her smartphone as she was more comfortable with it than using her laptop. The video lasted for six minutes and 55 seconds.

“They were really surprised when I sent it to them through our group chat and I posted it also in FaceBook and even YouTube. Their parents were happy about it,” said Termoso.

According to Termoso, it was really her intention to surprise her students.

“Actually, I was not able to get along with them for a long time. I was with them for 7 months only coz I was having my maternity leave last November to February. So I wanted to make it up to them by making a video to let them know that I value them,” explained Termoso.

“Our pupils are part of our existence. There will be no students if there’s no teacher. So as much as possible we’re trying to show their importance to us,” Termoso further added.

Their graduation was tentatively set last April 3, 2020.

Termoso also gave her students a message amid this crisis that the world is facing.

“Even if we are in the midst of this pandemic disease, they have to be strong and fervently pray to God, continue to strive hard when they reach high school and believe that we teachers are doing our best to prepare them to a battle, to become a better citizen of the country and I guess that would be the greatest legacy that we can give,” Termoso said. /bmjo