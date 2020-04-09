Cebu City has already cleared 773 PUMs 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) reaches the end of its second week, Cebu City has cleared more persons under monitoring (PUMs).

In just one day, the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) cleared 28 more PUMs bringing the total to 773 cleared persons.

The CHD also records only 59 PUMs left isolated and quarantined in their homes.

The number of influenza-like-illnesses (ILI) also decreased from 146 to 136 in just one day.

The CHD attributes the decrease in PUI and ILI to the intensified monitoring of barangays of PUMs and the presence of the cluster clinics designed to cater to ILIs.

The cooperation of the PUMs who successfully undergone the quarantine and contact tracing process also helped curb the numbers.

Barangay Guadalupe still leads the city with the most number of PUMs at 30 individuals followed by Sambag 2 at 11 PUMs.

Cebu City also has 23 positive cases of COVID-19 in 14 barangays.

Five of the cases died while six have successfully recovered. The rest are still being monitored. /rcg