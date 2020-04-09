BREAKING: No new COVID-19 cases, deaths in CV, again

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There are no new cases and mortalities related to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reported in Central Visayas for Maundy Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The Department of Health here (DOH – 7) announced in its latest bulletin that all 67 samples sent for testing to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for Thursday yielded negative results.

This means the total number of confirmed cases in Central Visayas remains at 36, with eight deaths and 19 recoveries.

It also means this is the seventh time DOH – 7 reports of no additional confirmed cases and deaths since VSMMC has started conducting COVID-19 tests here.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH – 7 director, welcomed the recent development.

“The successive days when we have not recorded any new case including those from their close contacts is welcome news,” said Bernadas in a statement released to members of the media.

Bernadas, however, urged citizens to include in their prayers those who remain confined in the hospitals fighting against the infection, as well as their loved ones and health workers assisting them.

“May the Almighty’s healing grace and boundless hope be with them all,” he said.

Bernadas added that practicing social and physical distancing and obeying orders to stay at home will help those who place their lives at risk in combatting the pandemic.

“We will survive this together. The spirit of Bayanihan in prayer and obedience will bring us all towards the future when we all heal as one,” he said.

Nationwide and global data

On the other hand, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has breached the 4,000-mark as DOH’s central office reported 4,076 patients to have contracted the disease.

They also recorded 124 recoveries and 203 deaths.

COVID-19 has also spread to 184 countries, and now infected over 1.5 million worldwide, with the United States topping the list of the countries with the most number of confirmed cases – at 432, 438.

The toll now stands at 89, 435 while recoveries at 336, 780. European countries have the highest number of COVID-19 mortalities with Italy topping the list with 17, 669 deaths.

It was followed by Spain with 15, 238 deaths and France with 10, 869. /dbs