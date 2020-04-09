Gunmen kill close-in security of Guihulngan vice mayor

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — A 56-year-old job-order- employee and close-in security of the vice mayor of Guihulngan City was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle riding assailants around 6 p.m. of April 9, 2020 in Barangay Poblacion, Guihulngan City.

Belarmino Isolana, who is a close in security of Vice Mayor Ernesto Reyes, suffered gunshot wounds in the head and body and did not reach the hospital alive, said the police report.

Investigation showed that Isolana was walking along the national highway a few meters from his house in Roxas Street of the barangay when he was gunned down.

The assailants fired at the victim when he reached the Bateria Bridge hitting the latter in the head and body, a police report said.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) in a report said that the victim was also a drug surrenderer in November 17, 2016.

Recovered at the crime scene were four empty shells of caliber .45 pistol./dbs