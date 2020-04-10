PCG: No Sail Policy in Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) announced on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, that a “No-Sail Policy” is being implemented in the Visayas.

In a statement, PCG said the order is a preventive measure meant to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), which has infected 4,076 individuals in the Philippines as of this posting,

They also added that with most provinces in Visayas under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), it is only fitting to prohibit passengers and sea vessels from sailing to prevent the virus from spreading to other parts of the country.

“PCG reminds the public that the majority of the provinces in Visayas remains on lockdown, as declared by their respective local government units,” they added.

PCG made the advisory to debunk unverified and unofficial reports alleging sea travel in Visayas, particularly in Cebu and Bohol, resumes during the Holy Week.

Sea vessels allowed to sail are cargo vessels, fishing boats, tugboats, and government vessels but subject for ‘stringent health protocols’.

“Passengers and crew members of watercrafts navigating in Visayas are also instructed to strictly observe social distancing,” PCG said.

On March 15, domestic sea travel to and from Luzon was prohibited as the country’s largest island is placed under ECQ.

As of March, provinces in Visayas which have declared ECQ and effectively prohibited the entry of passengers from outside destinations include Cebu, Iloilo, Bohol, Antique, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Negros Oriental, Negros Occidental, Biliran, and Capiz.

Cities in the area who have barred incoming passengers from accessing their territories are Cebu City, Bacolod City, Tacloban City, Iloilo City, and Roxas City. /bmjo