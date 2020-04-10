Minglanilla police nab 10 drug personalities in 12-hour drug busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Minglanilla Police Station arrested a total of 10 drug personalities and confiscated suspected illegal drugs after conducting a 12-hour series of drug raids in Cebu’s southern town.

Police Staff Sergeant Ernest Laspuña, desk officer of the Minglanilla Police said that the operation started around 5 p.m., on April 9 and ended around 5 a.m. today, April 10, which led to the arrest of the 10 suspects and the confiscation of 2.12 grams of suspected shabu which has a dangerous drugs board value of P14, 416.

Police identified the suspects as Gleewen Gerali, 26, from Barangay Pakigne; Alvinjay Balderrama, 31, from Barangay Tungkop; Aldrin Reroma, 42, from Barangay Ward1; Cesar Radan, 50, of Barangay San Roque Talisay City; Vincent Taraya 43 and Rogelio Ebora from Barangay Tunghaan; Arnold Batiancila, 33; Ricky Delate, 35; Jimmy Morillo, 37; and Angela Villanueva, 43 — all from Barangay Linao Lipata.

The arrest of the suspects according to Laspuña, means that drug personalities continue to do their illegal activities despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

He assured, however, that the police will not let up in their drive to eradicate illegal drugs and arrest those involved in the unlawful trade.

As of this posting, the 10 suspects are detained at the Minglanilla Police Station pending the filing of appropriate charges against them like the violation of the Republic Act 965 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act.

Meanwhile, Laspuña is reminding the public to stay at home to avoid contracting the dreaded COVID-19. He also encouraged them to report violators of quarantine protocols so that the police could respond accordingly. /rcg