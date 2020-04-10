Faithful told: Reflect on Jesus’ passion and death on Good Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebuano faithful are reminded to reflect and give importance to Jesus Christ’s passion and death on Good Friday.

Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma made this message as he presided over the homily for the Lord’s Passion which was broadcasted from the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral on April 10, 2020.

“Today, we can say the world stands still, and what better time to reflect on what happened that very Good Friday. We saw and we know how much goodness and how good He is to offer himself to die on the cross for us,” said Palma.

“There on the cross, Jesus offered his life so that we, as children of God, smeared by sin, may once again be reunited,” he added.

Over 6,000 netizens watched the live stream of the Lord’s Passion for Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Since the Vatican has ordered churches to observe preventive measures against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) while celebrating Holy Week, the Archdiocese of Cebu likewise instructed churches here to do virtual masses instead.

Social distancing and enhanced community quarantine made it impossible for devotees to gather inside churches for the observance of Holy Week.

The prelate also encouraged the public to offer their prayers to everyone suffering due to COVID-19.

“More than anything else, we need to be united in prayer… we bring to God our prayers for healing, hopes to end COVID, and prayers to turn back to normal life,” said Palma.

Siete Palabras

Shortly before the Mass for the Lord’s Passion started, the Siete Palabras of the Cathedral was also broadcasted through social media – a first for the church.

The Siete Palabras is a yearly tradition on Good Friday where Catholics commemorate the Seven Last Words of Jesus Christ during his passion and death.

Parishes traditionally invite speakers to share their testimonies that reflect at least one of the Seven Last Words.

For this year’s Siete Palabras, church leaders invited guests from various religious groups in line with the Roman Catholic’s celebration of the Year of Ecumenism for 2020.

Ecumenism highlights the importance of dialogues as important avenues for unity and harmony among a diverse group of devotees.

The event also marked the first Holy Week celebration for Auxiliary Bishop Midyphil Billones with the Archdiocese of Cebu since he was assigned here in 2019. /rcg