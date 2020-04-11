Cebuanos told to be patient, wait in line when visiting Carbon Market Complex

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Buying goods at the Carbon Market Complex in Cebu City will now require a lot of patience.

This after the Cebu City Market Authority imposed regulations on the number of individuals who are allowed access into the complex at the same time to ensure compliance with social distancing protocols.

“We are limiting the people inside to make sure that distancing is observed. The queue to get in is longer than you’d guess so please we beg for your understanding and patience,” said a Facebook post the City Market Operations Division (CMOD) early morning on Black Saturday, April 11, 2020.

The CMOD has identified Escaño Street as the designated entry point for marketgoers.

As of 8 a.m. today a long queue of buyers can already be seen in the area.

Since the start of the enhanced community quarantine implementation on March 28, the city government has also imposed strict regulations on the entry of buyers in all of the city’s public markets.

At the Carbon Market Complex that consists of units I, II, and III only 200 buyers are allowed at the same time while others wait in line.

Buyers are also required to wear face masks otherwise they will be barred entry.

People started to crowd the Carbon Market Complex on Maunday Thursday to buy ingredients for their binignit.

CMOD said they expect people to continue to crowd the city’s largest public market today and on Sunday for the Easter Sunday celebration. / dcb