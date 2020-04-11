Security guard spares P100 from his daily budget to feed stray dogs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— For six years now, this security guard in Cebu City has been the unsung hero of some of the stray dogs here in Cebu.

Fidel Patlingrao, 69, a security guard in a warehouse here in Cebu, spares P 100 every day from his pocket to buy food for the stray dogs in their area in Happy Valley Subdivision, Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe.

He buys food in a carenderia nearby and feeds the dogs after work at around 4 p.m. every day on board his bicycle.

Patlingrao’s story was made known because of one of their neighbors who reached out to Saving Strays Cebu to help Patlingrao with his good deed for these stray animals.

Gretel Eleazar of Saving Strays Cebu took notice of Patlingrao and stepped in to help Patlingrao with his mission.

Eleazar, announced online that those who would be willing to help Patlingrao could send their donations through Saving Strays Cebu and they (the group’s members) would be the ones to give it to Patlingrao.

Because even with the threat of the coronavirus, Patlingrao still braves the streets from time to time to be able to feed the stray dogs in their area.

“Since the posting on April 4 about Tatay Fidel, we have already collected P7,250 worth of cash donations as of April 7 that will go directly to Tatay Fidel,”

“Iyaha ni tanan, it depends on him on how he will spend it,” she added.

The cash donations will also go a long way in helping Patlingrao, especially during this whole enhanced community quarantine.

Eleazar is grateful to all those who donated on behalf of Patlingrao, and she assures them that the money will be given to Patlingrao as soon as possible.

As of now, let us all marvel at the good deed done by this selfless person who does not just care for his well-being but also for those needy and homeless animals. /dbs