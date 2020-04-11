2 bodies with gunshot wounds found dumped in ravine in Brgy Campo 4, Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Talisay City police are yet to identify the two men whose bodies were found dumped in a ravine in Sitio Bogo, Barangay Campo 4 this morning, April 11, 2020.

Police Corporal Marlon Fabian, desk officer of the Talisay City Police Station, said that the two men may have been killed elsewhere before they were dumped in the ravine in Campo 4.

Quoting the outcome of their initial investigation, Fabian said that residents saw two vehicles arrive in their area at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

Two men stepped out from the vehicles and threw something into the nearby ravine before they again boarded their waiting vehicles that sped off towards the direction of Talisay City proper.

It was only at around 5 a.m. today when residents saw the bodies of the two men that were dumped close to each other.

Fabian said a concerned citizen called their police station at around 6 a.m. today to report the discovery of the bodies.

He said that police investigators handling the case continue to look for clues on the identity of the two men and those who dumped their bodies in Sitio Bogo.

Fabian is also asking those who are looking for their missing relatives to visit their police station or the funeral parlor along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City where the two bodies are now kept. / dcb