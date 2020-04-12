San Remigio town ordinance requires wearing of face masks in public places

CEBU CITY, Philippines-In San Remigio town in northern Cebu, fines ranging from P500 to 2, 5000 or imprisonment of one to six months await those who are caught for not wearing face masks while in public places.

Establishments were also mandated to refuse the entry of individuals who do not wear their face masks.

These regulations are contained in an ordinance which the municipal council passed on April 7, 2020, as a measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Mayor Mariano Martinez already signed Municipal Ordinance No. 2020-009 that also mandates the Philippine National Police (PNP) and other law enforcement agencies that are operating within their municipality to enforce the legislation.

Violators caught for the first offense will be fined P500 while second-time violators will be asked to pay a fine of P1, 500. Those caught for the third time will be fined P2, 500 or face imprisonment ranging from one to six months.

While San Remigio town has not recorded any COVID-19 positive cases, it now has 904 persons under monitoring (PUMs) while 1,676 others have already completed the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. / dcb