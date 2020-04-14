Cebu City police to arrest social distancing violators

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Those who will be violating social distancing protocol while out on the streets here will now be arrested.

This was the announcement of Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), in a press briefing on Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020.

Social distancing is one of the measures taken to minimize the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the city but Ligan said that based on their observation, it is not being practiced by the public.

“Dakpon gyud na sila, dayun kasohan. Kay kung sige lang ta og pahimangno, pila nata ka semana gapahimangno naa gihapon,” said Ligan.

(Let’s arrest them and file charges against them. Because if we just keep on warning them, for how many weeks now, they still continue to violate.)

Those who will be caught will be charged for violating the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Proper social distancing means persons should be at least a meter apart from each other. Those who don’t follow this rule starting Tuesday will be arrested.

Ligan reminded the public that the city is still under ECQ, which means they should be staying at home to avoid getting infected with the deadly virus.

“Naa natay gi atubang nga problema, dugangan pa og problema ninyo,” said Ligan.

(We are already facing a problem, your’e just going to add more problems.) /bmjo