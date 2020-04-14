Kites with unique designs hover over Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Kite flying is still one of the favorite things Cebuanos do during summer, even while under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

For one, kites flown nowadays could be a good way to send a message while stuck at home due to the ECQ.

Read: A kite with a timely message seen over the skies in Cebu

A netizen from San Roque, Talisay City, Cebu was also able to capture images of kites flying with designs that are relevant for the situation we are facing, the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

John William Reyes, 20, an architecture student, was the person behind these images. He said he was amazed with the number of kites he saw flying over the skies on April 8, 2020.

“There were a lot of unique designs and my favorite among all of them was the kite with the saying, “We Heal As One,” he said.

Reyes told CDN Digital that he wanted to take photos of the kites flying on that day to show that many are still fond of kite flying in Cebu and are using it to create positive vibes all over.

“ I took majority of the photos on April 8 but still took shots the following days until April 11 but it was not as many as the ones flying on April 8,” he added.

The photos were posted on Reyes’ Facebook account Monday, April 13, with the captions, “So far the best tabanogs I’ve seen.”

(So far the best kites I’ve seen.)

Here are some of the other photos Reyes took: