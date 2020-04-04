Degamo allows 438 NegOr residents stranded in Oslob, Cebu to come home

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- A good news for Negros Oriental residents who remains stranded in the ports of Oslob town in southern Cebu.

Governor Roel Degamo said this morning that these 438 individuals will already be allowed to cross to their province starting on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

However, they will not be allowed to go home to their respective families yet and until such time that they complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine.

Instead, Degamo said that they will be made to stay in an area that will be designated as a quarantine site by their respective local government units.

“Pabalikon na sila after 14 days quarantine in Cebu. Pag-abot nila diri kuhaon sila sa ilang matag LGU concerned ideretso sab sila sa barangay nga asa sila dayon i-quarantine pud sila for 14 days,” Degamo added.

(They will only be allowed to go home to their families after they subject themselves to the 14-day quarantine. Upon their arrival (in Negros Oriental) they will be picked up by their respective LGUs and will be turned over to their barangays where they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine.)

Degamo said in an interview on Tuesday morning that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases ( IATF-EID) passed a resolution to already allow the return of their stranded residents.

He said that Dante Uymatiao, the proprietor of the Maayo Shipping Company and chairperson of the Committee on Transportation of the IATF-EID, offered to ferry the stranded residents from Oslob town in Cebu province to Negros Oriental for free.

In a separate interview, Uymatiao gave the assurance that proper protocol will be observed during the transport of the Oriental Negrenses.

“We will follow social distancing and proper procedures. Madala ra siguro nag duha ka byahe. Kinahanglan naa ang bus para pag-abot sakay ra pud dayon sa bus makalarga ra sab sila dayon (I am confident that we will be able to complete the transfer after two boat trips. We just need a bus that they could also use upon their arrival in Negros Oriental),” Uymatiao added. / dcb