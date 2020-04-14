754 ECQ, traffic violators apprehended during CCPO’s simultaneous checkpoints

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) issued citation tickets and temporary operations permit (TOP) to 754 vehicle owners and passengers as well as other individuals who were caught with no proper quarantine passes during the simultaneous checkpoint inspections in Cebu City this morning, April 14, 2020.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, chief of CCPO, announced in a press briefing this morning, that the simultaneous checkpoints will continue until the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) will be lifted, in order to strictly impose the ECQ guidelines.

The stricter actions according to Ligan is based on the orders from their headquarters regarding the ECQ which directed them to make sure that those who will go outside of their homes have the required passes like the authorized persons outside their residence (APOR) pass.

With this, Ligan directed that major thoroughfares in the city such as the Osmeña Boulevard and N. Bacalso Avenue, starting today, will be manned by the joint forces of policemen and Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) personnel, to specifically check on vehicles and if the passengers have the proper documents.

“Kung naay kalapasan, dakpon, ug pamultahan… Kay kung dili sila APOR ngano mo gawas man gyud sila?” said Ligan.

In this morning’s checkpoint revealed that there were 190 persons who were either drivers or passengers who did not possess quarantine passes. These persons were all listed down and will be included in the filing of charges for violating the ECQ provision.

There were also 481 individuals who were issued citation tickets for violating basic traffic rules such as wearing of slippers while driving and no helmet while driving. Others were issued TOP for expired licenses, driving without a license and unregistered vehicles. /rcg