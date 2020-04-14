Flying kites? Gwen says ‘We’re still under ECQ, stay at home’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu provincial government is warning those who plan to fly kites to ease up the quarantine “boredom” to think twice as they may be violating protocols of the province-wide enhanced community quarantine.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said flying kites, as well as other activities that require interaction with other people, should be avoided while the ECQ is in effect due to the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“ECQ pa lagi ta. Kinahanglan lagi, as much as possible, mo-avoid gyud ta og social interaction. Di ta mag gawas-gawas. Stay at home,” Garcia said.

(We are still under ECQ. We need to as much as possible avoid social interaction. Let us not go out of our homes. Stay at home.)

Garcia made the statement following sightings of kites in Cebu’s skies in the past weeks despite the effectivity of the ECQ. The province is now on its third week under the ECQ.

Since flying a kite is an outdoor activity, Garcia reminded the public that those who are planning to fly kites cannot go out of their homes without a quarantine pass.

The governor also warned that quarantine passes were issued to households for the main purpose of allowing a member of the family to make sure that they continue to get essentials.

Garcia said the public should take a closer look at the series of executive orders that she issued to personally assess if what they do is a violation of provisions of said EOs.

“Daghan na kaayo tag executive orders. Ang katapusan naa na ta sa [EO no. 5-O]. Kada letra dunay gidili,” Garcia said.

(We already have several executive orders. The last one was EO no. 5-O. In every letter (new EO), there is a prohibition indicated.)

Garcia, prior to the province-wide ECQ implementation last March 30, ordered a round-the-clock curfew for students and senior citizens as the age group may be the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection.

“Kung magpalupad mog tabanog unya naa mo gawas sa inyong balay, aw violation mo kung estudyante mo. Kung magpalupad mog tabanog unya 65 anyos mo, aw violation gihapon,” Garcia said.

(If you fly a kite outside your house, that is a violation if you are a student. The same violation applies if you are already 65-years-old.)

An earlier EO which Garcia signed also defined that a group of five persons can already considered a “gathering,” a prohibited act under social distancing rules. / dcb