DOLE-7 disburses P109.7M to CAMP beneficiaries

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has already disbursed a total of P109.7 million to 21,945 workers in the region who qualified under the COVID-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

These workers came from 1,199 establishments in the region that already complied with CAMP requirements which include the need to submit establishments reports and the payrolls of workers whose incomes were affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Salome Siaton, regional director of DOLE-7, however, clarified that the said allocation already included disbursements that were made on March 30 and April 11 respectively.

The financial assistance was sent to beneficiaries through money remittance centers.

Siaton also said that new CAMP applicants can now submit other documents if their payroll is unavailable.

Labor Advisory No. 12-A, Series of 2020 issued by Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III allows the submission of the workers’ payslip or a verifiable handwritten payslip; proof of payment of wages via logbook or ledger; a copy of the Employment Contract; cash voucher or petty cash voucher; authority to debit account sent by the employer to a bank; SSS, Philhealth, and PAG-IBIG Alphalist or List of Remittances; BIR Form2316; of the company’s list of employees who are qualified to receive 13th month pay.

Siaton added that applicants should also submit a letter of intent and the establishment report to ro7.dole.gov.ph. / dcb