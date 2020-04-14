Sitio A. Lopez placed under total lockdown

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The residents of Sitio A. Lopez in Barangay Labangon can no longer leave their area following the announcement of a total lockdown there by Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella.

Labella said in an official statement on April 14, 2020, that he has instructed the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) to place the whole stretch of A. Lopez street and the sitios within it on lockdown.

The street is shared by the Barangay Labangon and Barangay Calamba, but the positive case of COVID-19 was recorded in Barangay Labangon.

Labangon Barangay Captain Victor Buendia said that the lockdown is the safest option with the continuous spread of the virus.

The mayor also instructed the contact tracing of all individuals who may have surrounded or come in contact with the COVID-19 patients.

The patient from Labangon, and the five other newly found patients in Barrio Luz have been brought to the Cebu City Medical Center for isolation.

Barrio Luz also locked down Sitio Zapatera where a total of eight positive cases of COVID-19 were identified, one of which is symptomatic. They are now staying at the hospital.

“Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz will continue to be in total lockdown. I have instructed Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, the acting city director of the Cebu City Police Office, to implement a total lockdown in A. Lopez, Barangay Labangon,” said Labella.

Once a total lockdown is set, the residents of the area will no longer be allowed to freely leave their houses or congregate in public areas.

The residents are confined to the sitio which has been locked down and only medical personnel and the police may enter the quarantined area.

The lockdown may stay as long as the local government unit or the barangay orders to do so. Barrio Luz chief, Ronelio Sab-a, said that even if the COVID-19 patients will be isolated, the sitio will remain under lockdown for contact tracing, testing, and quarantine.

In Sitio A. Lopez, 200 to 300 families will be affected by the lockdown. Buendia said they are now preparing to provide aid to the affected families and ensure their needs are met. /rcg