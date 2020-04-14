False alarm: Man in Pagsabungan is BPO employee from Mabolo, not Brgy Luz

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The Mandaue City Incident Management Team (IMT) on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has clarified that the man who was alleged to have come from Barrio Luz in Cebu City and is now in the city’s Barangay Pagsabungan is just a call center agent who went home to his family who lives in the barangay.

On Tuesday evening, April 14, 2020, personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), City Health Department and from the barangay responded to a report that a man from Sitio Zapatera, Barangay Luz is in the village.

Sitio Zapatera in Barrio Luz, Cebu City is currently under lockdown due to the several COVID-19 cases recorded there.

But Kenneth Cosedo of the Mandaue City IMT said they found out that the man was just a call center agent who returned home to his family in Barangay Pagsabungan.

Quoting the interview with the call center agent, Cosedo said the subject arrived in Barangay Pagsabungan on Monday afternoon, April 13, after he was permitted by their company to take a break.

Since the start of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), Cosedo said the man temporarily lived in Barangay Mabolo and not Barangay Luz. /rcg