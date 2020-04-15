58 persons recover from COVID-19; confirmed cases rise to 5,453

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of patients who recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country surged to 353 as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 58 new recoveries on Wednesday.

This is the highest increase of recoveries recorded in a single day since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in the country in January.

The DOH also recorded 230 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total to 5,453 as of 4 p.m. April 15.

The death toll also rose to 349 as 14 more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the disease.

Globally, the number of COVID-19 cases is nearing the two-millionth mark as the cases are now 1.98 million as of 2:45 p.m. April 15. The United States of America is still taking the lead in having the most number of cases at 609,516 followed far behind by Spain at 174,060 cases.

The global death toll is at 126,761, with Italy having the most number of fatalities at 21,067, followed by Spain with 18,225 deaths.

Over 3.1 million COVID-19 patients worldwide were able to beat the disease, with US New York City taking the helm at 499,143 recoveries, followed by Florida, USA, with 205,322.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, the outbreak of which started in China’s Wuhan City in Hubei province in late 2019.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

