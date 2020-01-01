CPA assures public of continuous service in Cebu ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) assured the public that port frontliners and the skeletal workforce will continue to follow and implement stringent security and health measures in seaports consistent with the protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH).

This is to minimize the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) via ports.

CPA general manager Leonilo Miole also expressed his gratitude to the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), other law enforcement officers and border control guards for heeding the request to allow passage of all Cebu port frontliners and stakeholders including cargo owners, shippers and consignees to ensure that the cargo and supply chain remain unhampered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miole said that ports in Cebu Province are operating 24/7 despite the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

“This is to give due credit and appreciation to our patriotic and courageous enforcement officers manning our borders for allowing CPA frontliners to perform essential functions at the port,” Miole said.

He further thanked all law enforcement agencies for recognizing the importance of the smooth flow of cargoes in and out of ports.

To recall, the CPA chief executive officer requested all law enforcement officers assigned at checkpoints or at border control to allow the entry of CPA employees upon presentation of their CPA IDs and/or Certificate of Employment (COE) to be able to report to their respective areas of assignment in CPA ports and offices scattered all over Cebu. /rcg