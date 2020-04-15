Minglanilla force multipliers caught violating ‘no back ride policy’ in Talisay

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Two force multipliers from Pakigne, Minglanilla were apprehended this morning, April 15, 2020, by the CT-TODA of Talisay City for violating the no-back-ride policy.

Patrolman Eliazar Belciña of the Talisay City Police told CDN Digital that the two were apprehended for violating the social distancing protocol as mandated by the enhanced community quarantine.

Jessie Diaz, 55, owner of the unregistered motorcycle was apprehended along with Ronnie Villegas, 50.

Villegas and Diaz were apprehended in Barangay Tabunok past eight this morning.

“Sigon nila, padulong na ni sila sa ilang duty sa Cansojong, kay lage walay ma sakyan og padung mo off duty ang ilang pulihan maong naka back ride,” said Belciña.

Villegas and Diaz are assigned in Barangay Cansojong where the barangay’s basketball court was turned into a detention facility for ECQ violators.

“Kini sila five years na gyud ni silang force multiplier sa Minglanilla, pero kay nag kuwang mi dinhi sa Talisay, maong diri sila na assign,” added Belciña.

With regards to the expired motorcycle registration, Diaz said that it was just this time that he missed to update his motorcycle’s registration due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“Karon naa na sila sa Cansojong gym, kay amo pang tan-awn unsay ma pasaka namo ani nila, kung disobedience to a person in authority, kay wala man gyuy specific na punishment ang violation sa back riding, unya basin mag penalty sa registration ang motor naa sad sa CT-TODA na impound,” said Belciña.

The two force multipliers are currently detained in Barangay Cansojong awaiting the final charges that will be filed against them. /rcg