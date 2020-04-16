Senators seek Duque’s ‘immediate resignation’ over ‘failure’ in handling COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Senators are seeking the “immediate resignation” of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III over his performance in handing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis gripping the country.

Fourteen senators filed Senate Resolution 362 on Thursday which cited Duque’s alleged “failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in the performance of his mandate as the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) resulting in poor planning delayed response, lack of transparency, and misguided and flip-flopping policies and measures in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic that endangered and continue to endanger the lives of our healthcare professionals, other frontliners, and the Filipino people.”

The senators who filed the resolution are Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senators Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Grace Poe, Manny Pacquiao, Sherwin Gatchalian, Francis Tolentino, Joel Villanueva, Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Imee Marcos, Lito Lapid, Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. and Panfilo Lacson.

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.