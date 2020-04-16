Cebu City Legal gives out 8K face shields to frontliners in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Legal Office may not be handling so many cases as the city is under the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), but it is still hard at work in helping frontliners in Metro Cebu.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon told CDN Digital that the city’s legal team has been busy since the start of the ECQ to build face shields for frontliners.

They have been making around 400 face shields per day over the span of three weeks and distributed them not only to establishments and government agencies in Cebu City, but also to other cities such as Mandaue and Talisay.

“In light of this global health emergency and the consequent imposition of enhanced community quarantine all over the city, our workload dwindled by 80%. And so we shifted expertise. We are now in the manufacturing of face shields. So far, we have already distributed in the hundreds beyond territorial boundaries and across political colors,” said Gealon.

They have distributed to UC Med in Mandaue City, Sacred Heart Hospital and St. Anthony Hospital, including the neighborhoods of Guadalupe, Pasil, Suba, Inayawan, Pardo, Labangon, Punta Princesa, Mambaling, Duljo and Quiot in the south, and Kamagayan, Mabolo, Sambag-1, Kasambagan, Banilad, Capitol Site, Tejero, Talamban, Lorega – San Miguel, Bacayan and Pari-an in the north, among several others.

Gealon also said the police force in Cebu City and Mandaue City have been provided face shields as well for their protection as they guard the borders.

The City Legal Office continues to make face shields and other personal protective equipment for the frontliners to protect them from the virus.

Gealon also reminded the public that the best way to help the frontliners is to stay at home and to follow the ECQ guidelines religiously. /bmjo