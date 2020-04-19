Cebu Lady Dragons hold online training to stay fit, prepare for future games

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Members of the Cebu Lady Dragons Rugby Club may be miles apart from each other, but this group of strong young women knows how to keep each in touch for their training.

All they need to do is engage in a video call and they start to sweat it out.

Mae Ann Ubaub, Lady Dragons team captain, told CDN Digital that even with the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine, they continue with their training to prepare for future games.

“(The) quarantine can’t stop us from training but we do it online, we have online workouts every Tuesdays, Thursday, Fridays, and Sundays,” she said.

While the group is yet to confirm the schedule of their international game this year, they look forward for their 10th-anniversary tournament that is scheduled in July.

“We still want to get fit and active as we are preparing for (our) tournaments this year. Hopefully, ma wala na ang covid (the threats caused by COVID-19 will already end),” she added.

Each of their training session would usually take 45 minutes to an hour. They also agree to do rotations on who gets to lead the day’s training, Ubaub said.

The Cebu’s Lady Dragon’s earlier earned online attention after they posted their version of the #PassTheBrushChallenge on Tiktok.

A total of 20 ladies, both old and new team members, joined in recording the fun video.

“The video was initiated by Our ex-team Captain Aiumi Ono, our teammates, Astrid Sadaya, Dixie Yu and Maggie Royo,” Ubaub said.

Ono was part of the Philippine Lady Volcanoes National that competed during the 30th Southeast Asian Games and bagged the silver medal.

Ubaub said they thought of producing their Titktok video to “blow off some steam” while Cebu and the rest of the country continue to suffer from the ill effects of COVID-19. / dcb

WATCH: